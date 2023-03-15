Insurance Age

Gallagher boosts education practice with FE Protect purchase

education-mortar-board-diploma-books-be-gif
Gallagher has struck its first UK deal of the year – buying Liverpool-based FE Protect, which specialises in the education sector with a particular focus on further education.

The broker, founded in 2016, has been privately owned since 2019, following a management buyout.

It also operates under the brands Education Protect and Education Protect Scotland.

The deal adds 20 staff to Gallagher, which confirmed current directors Andy Thomson and Alan Tune, and all employees, will continue in their existing roles.

Clients

FE Protect will become part of Gallagher’s public sector and education practice, led by regional managing director Tim Devine.

