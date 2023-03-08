International Women’s Day: Zurich’s Michelle Taylor – “we just have to have the conversation”

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

To mark International Women’s Day, Insurance Age met with Zurich’s Michelle Taylor to gather her insights on gender diversity in the market.

“Everybody gets nervous about talking on this subject, and doesn’t want to come across as preaching,” Taylor, UK head of sales and distribution for retail at the insurer, acknowledges.

“Actually, we just have to have the conversation. We have to keep talking about it and challenging people, and say ‘why would you not have a woman in your team, what are the barriers?’.”

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The