Insurance Age

Beazley posts 14% GWP growth as profits nearly halve in 2022

arrows
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Beazley has reported gross written premiums of $5.27bn (£4.4bn) for 2022, up by 14% on the year before.

However, pre-tax profit fell year-on-year from $369.2m to $191m.

The near 50% drop was driven by investment losses of $179.7m compared to a profit of $116.4m in 2021.

The annual result mirrored the half-year figures where the insurer also flagged investment returns hitting the bottom line.

The provider stated that it had achieved a “very strong underwriting result”.

The combined operating ratio improved to 89% in 2022 from 93% in the prior-year.

Rate rises

The insurer flagged it had pushed

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: