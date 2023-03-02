Beazley posts 14% GWP growth as profits nearly halve in 2022
Beazley has reported gross written premiums of $5.27bn (£4.4bn) for 2022, up by 14% on the year before.
However, pre-tax profit fell year-on-year from $369.2m to $191m.
The near 50% drop was driven by investment losses of $179.7m compared to a profit of $116.4m in 2021.
The annual result mirrored the half-year figures where the insurer also flagged investment returns hitting the bottom line.
The provider stated that it had achieved a “very strong underwriting result”.
The combined operating ratio improved to 89% in 2022 from 93% in the prior-year.
The insurer flagged it had pushed
