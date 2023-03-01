Insurance Age

BDP: Broking not a boys’ club, says SJL CEO Simon Lancaster

Simon Lancaster
The broking sector is changing, and while there is still work to do, progress on closing the gender gap is being made, according to SJL Insurance Services founder and CEO Simon Lancaster.

“Ten to 15 years ago the industry could be described as a bit of a boys’ club really, certainly London could,” Lancaster told Insurance Age.

“The industry is changing, there has definitely been a noticeable cultural change. The London Market and the rest of the country is a lot more appealing for women to work in.”

Lancaster was responding to Insurance Age’s Broker Diversity Push – Gender Leadership Gap campaign.

Key roles

A Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority

