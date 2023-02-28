Insurance Age

CFC targets start-ups and SMEs with intellectual property policy

brain lightbulb
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

CFC has launched a product specifically designed to protect start-ups and small businesses from threats to their intellectual property.

Protecting the patents, trademarks, copyrights and other IP the policy covers defence and pursuit enforcement, oppositions, protection of loss of future profits and loss of IP rights which CFC stated were the “primary IP battlegrounds”.

Premiums start from £1000 and the solution has been designed for start-ups and other small businesses with a turnover of up to £20m in a variety of industry sectors.

According to Maddi Brown, CFC’s intellectual property practice leader, SMEs are

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: