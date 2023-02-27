Insurance Age

UK leads on insurer M&A while MGA market ‘buoyant’

A map of Europe lit up and connected with dotted lines
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The UK led the way on carrier mergers and acquisitions in Europe during 2022, as the overall region saw 127 deals – a 1.6% year-on-year rise.

According to the latest research by law firm Clyde & Co, there were 25 transactions in the UK in 2022, topping the charts ahead of France with 18 and Spain with 16.

25

There 25 transactions in the UK in 2022, topping the charts ahead of France with 18 and Spain with 16

However, the latest edition of its insurance growth report, Uncertainty breeds opportunity, detailed that the number of transactions in Europe rose by the smallest amount around the world.

M&A actually fell in the final

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: