UK leads on insurer M&A while MGA market ‘buoyant’

The UK led the way on carrier mergers and acquisitions in Europe during 2022, as the overall region saw 127 deals – a 1.6% year-on-year rise.

According to the latest research by law firm Clyde & Co, there were 25 transactions in the UK in 2022, topping the charts ahead of France with 18 and Spain with 16.

However, the latest edition of its insurance growth report, Uncertainty breeds opportunity, detailed that the number of transactions in Europe rose by the smallest amount around the world.

