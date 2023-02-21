Customers, society and planet are at the heart of a three-year ABI strategy

The Association of British Insurers has rolled out a three-year strategy with a core focus of driving change to support customers, society and the planet.

According to the trade body, the insurance and long-term savings sector stands ready to work with government and regulators to navigate the challenges facing the UK, from climate change through to the potential ‘mega risks’ of tomorrow.

The Association of British Insurers has committed to delivering initiatives that improve customer outcomes and understanding of products. It noted an ongoing partnership with the Plain Numbers project, and the launch of the Fairer Finance toolkit as examples of