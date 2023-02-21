Miller-linked new MGA Casper to focus on casualty

Managing general agent Casper Specialty UK has launched targeting the casualty market.

The managing general agent (MGA) will operate independently as a sister firm to broker Miller, and begin writing business on 1 March, backed by capacity from Argenta.

Cinven and GIC bought Miller in 2021 from Willis Towers Watson (WTW). According to the newly founded MGA, creating Casper as part of the broader group “aligns closely with the ambition to support high-quality, specialty-focused, insurance intermediaries”.

Team

The business will be led by CEO Bradley Knight, who brings over 36