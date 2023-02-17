Insurance Age

Operating profit falls almost 60% at Allianz Holdings in 2022

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz Holdings has posted a 58.3% drop in operating profit to £132.3m for 2022 as its combined operating ratio deteriorated year-on-year from 93.2% to 99.2%.

The insurer, which includes Allianz Insurance and LV, said the falls were driven mainly by the impact of double-digit claims inflation, several significant weather events and exposure to the motor market.

The business was hit by £106m of costs, net of reinsurance, for weather events in 2022 including from the storms in February, subsidence in the summer heatwave and the freezing conditions in December.

The firm also detailed that gross inflation of 9.5% had been ahead of expectations at the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: