Operating profit falls almost 60% at Allianz Holdings in 2022
Allianz Holdings has posted a 58.3% drop in operating profit to £132.3m for 2022 as its combined operating ratio deteriorated year-on-year from 93.2% to 99.2%.
The insurer, which includes Allianz Insurance and LV, said the falls were driven mainly by the impact of double-digit claims inflation, several significant weather events and exposure to the motor market.
The business was hit by £106m of costs, net of reinsurance, for weather events in 2022 including from the storms in February, subsidence in the summer heatwave and the freezing conditions in December.
The firm also detailed that gross inflation of 9.5% had been ahead of expectations at the
