FCA details 16% staff turnover rate in response to Unite

The Financial Conduct Authority’s headcount grew to 4352 at the end of January, the regulator has confirmed in a letter to Unite.

The union wrote to CEO Nikhil Rathi at the start of the month warning the “exodus of experienced staff from the FCA is pushing the regulator towards breaking point”.

Siobhán Sheridan, chief people officer at the FCA, responded on behalf of Rathi yesterday (13 February) detailing that the number of staff had risen from 3878 at the end of March 2022.

