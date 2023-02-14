Insurance Age

FCA details 16% staff turnover rate in response to Unite

letter
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority’s headcount grew to 4352 at the end of January, the regulator has confirmed in a letter to Unite.

The union wrote to CEO Nikhil Rathi at the start of the month warning the “exodus of experienced staff from the FCA is pushing the regulator towards breaking point”.

Siobhán Sheridan, chief people officer at the FCA, responded on behalf of Rathi yesterday (13 February) detailing that the number of staff had risen from 3878 at the end of March 2022.

Related FCA at ‘breaking point’ as hundreds of underpaid staff leave – Unite FCA hit by second wave of strike action as Unite says

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Biba demands FCA turn up the heat on authorisations ‘burndown’

The Financial Conduct Authority is taking “far too long” to authorise firms seeking to trade general insurance business for the first time and also needs to up its game on key c-suite broker approvals, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Graeme Trudgill told Insurance Age.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: