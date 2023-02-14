Hamilton Fraser makes first buy under GRP ownership

Hamilton Fraser has bought London-based commercial lines broker Edmondsons.

Edmondsons focuses on property and legal indemnity insurance alongside a high-net-worth offering.

It is the first deal for Hamilton Fraser since Global Risk Partners took a majority in February 2022.

Launched in 1995, Edmondsons is owned by Peter Hyne and his wife Susan, who bought the firm from founder Gloria Edmondson in 1999.

Hamilton Fraser, which specialises in risk