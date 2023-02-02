Insurance Age

Romero Insurance Brokers grows turnover and profit over 20% in 2022

Simon Mabb
Romero Insurance Brokers has posted a 29% rise in profit after tax to £3.84m as turnover soared 25% organically to £13.6m in the year to 30 April 2022.

Managing director Simon Mabb told Insurance Age the successes were due to “delivering fantastic service and the fact we are still fully independent and invest our profits into growing the business which you can see in the numbers year-on-year”.

He explained that the growth had been delivered by all seven offices and across corporate and mid-market business.

Headcount at the Leeds-headquartered firm grew to 131 for the financial year from 125 in the prior period.

Mabb noted that the broker had

More on Insight

