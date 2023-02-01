Zurich boosts apprenticeships to 100 for 2023

Zurich has increased the number of apprenticeship places on offer in 2023 across the UK for external recruits and existing staff to 100.

The insurer noted that the uplift has included creating new placements in HR, marketing and data protection.

Open to applications from 6 February to 19 March, the placements will be available across 12 different business areas including data science, operations and IT, finance and claims and will range from those who are at the start of their insurance career all the way through to master’s qualifications for those in later stage careers.

The programme includes positions in locations such as