Alan Boswell buys ARW Wealth Managers

Norwich-headquartered Alan Boswell Group has boosted its financial services offering buying ARW Wealth Managers.

The deal adds three staff – financial advisers and directors Bernard Whitbourn and Ian Roberts and financial planner assistant Adele Roberts – to the group taking the financial services headcount to 42 out of a total 380 employees.

£20.75m

The largest part of Alan Boswell is its broking arm, which recently posted a 50% leap in turnover to £20.75m in the year to 31 March 2022

ARW advises clients across the country on wealth management, investments, savings, pensions, retirement planning