David Howden hails double digit UK organic growth and promises more buys

Howden Group CEO, David Howden, has praised the “very strong” and “across the board” organic growth in the business’ UK “pillars” as he revealed the progress at Aston Lark and A Plan.

The group posted 19% organic growth for the year ended 30 September 2022 as the international firm delivered £1.84bn of revenue and £565m Ebitda.

One third of the organic grow came from rate rises with a quarter delivered by new recruits and teams, while the remainder was from adding new clients.

Focusing on the UK Howden told Insurance Age: “In our specialty business the organic growth was 23%, in Aston Lark