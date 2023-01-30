Insurance Age

David Howden hails double digit UK organic growth and promises more buys

david-howden1
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Howden Group CEO, David Howden, has praised the “very strong” and “across the board” organic growth in the business’ UK “pillars” as he revealed the progress at Aston Lark and A Plan.

The group posted 19% organic growth for the year ended 30 September 2022 as the international firm delivered £1.84bn of revenue and £565m Ebitda.

19%

The group posted 19% organic growth for the year ended 30 September 2022

One third of the organic grow came from rate rises with a quarter delivered by new recruits and teams, while the remainder was from adding new clients.

Focusing on the UK Howden told Insurance Age: “In our specialty business the organic growth was 23%, in Aston Lark

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: