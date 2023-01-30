Howden posts 19% organic growth for 2022

International insurance group Howden has reported 19% organic revenue growth for 2022, the year it completed the purchase of Aston Lark.

The organic growth for the year to 30 September was identical to the figure achieved in the previous 12 months.

Along with the impact of acquisitions – Howden completed 31 during the year over half of which were in continental Europe – organic growth played its part in taking revenue to £1.84bn, up from £1.15bn in 2021.

The period included the completion of the Aston Lark buy in April having first announced the plan to snap it up in October 2021.

Howden, which also owns A Plan, revealed