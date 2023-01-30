Howden posts 19% organic growth for 2022
International insurance group Howden has reported 19% organic revenue growth for 2022, the year it completed the purchase of Aston Lark.
The organic growth for the year to 30 September was identical to the figure achieved in the previous 12 months.
Along with the impact of acquisitions – Howden completed 31 during the year over half of which were in continental Europe – organic growth played its part in taking revenue to £1.84bn, up from £1.15bn in 2021.
The period included the completion of the Aston Lark buy in April having first announced the plan to snap it up in October 2021.
Howden, which also owns A Plan, revealed
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
David Howden hails double digit UK organic growth and promises more buys
Howden Group CEO, David Howden, has praised the “very strong” and “across the board” organic growth in the business’ UK “pillars” as he revealed the progress at Aston Lark and A Plan.
Hayes Parsons snaps up PI broker
Hayes Parsons Group has bought Bristol-based professional indemnity specialist Ntegrity Insurance Solutions.
Senior managers’ regulatory reform could heap extra costs on firms
Changes to the Senior Managers and Certification Regime could lead to extra regulatory costs, especially if the government pursues a major shake-up, experts have warned.
Gallagher ends 2022 with its highest quarter of UK organic growth
Gallagher has posted organic growth in the UK of 17% for the final quarter of 2022.
PFS CEO warns of damage from turbulence with CII
Interim CEO of the Personal Finance Society, Don MacIntyre, has hit out at the ongoing damage to the Chartered Insurance Institute and the PFS as the row over board appointments rumbles on.
Former NIG boss Greenwood named Direct Line acting CEO as James steps down
Direct Line Group has appointed Jon Greenwood as acting CEO following Penny James stepping down from the permanent role with immediate effect.
People Moves: 23 - 27 January 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest recruitment moves within the insurance industry.
Aviva launches digital training hub to boost workforce skills
Aviva has launched a Norwich-based digital training hub called The Foundry.