Movo buys CCS Insurance
Movo Partnership network has bought CCS Insurance adding £1.8m of gross written premium and three staff to the group.
CCS Insurance, based in Woking, will trade as Movo Woking.
The buy is Movo’s eight acquisition. Parent company Movo Investment Group bought a 50% stake in insurtech Durell last July having kicked off 2022 snapping up three brokers – Chiltern Insurance Group based in Reading, FLS General in Essex, and Kidd Insurance in West Lothian.Related Movo buys into insurtech Durell Movo Partnership completes three deals
According to Movo, CCS has been operating for 40 years and opted
