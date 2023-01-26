Insurance Age

Biba eschews stuffing manifesto with simple, low hanging fruit, says White

Steve White
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s manifesto is not a “bellyache” document but one full of solutions, CEO Steve White told Insurance Age.

The manifesto, themed Managing Risk – Delivering Stability, was launched in the Houses of Parliament at Westminster on 24 January.

Along with viewpoints from Biba chair Jonathan Evans and the economic secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith, the document contained an executive risk survey with member Aon describing the risks leaders are focused on.

It also included sections on ensuring financial resilience and stability in difficult times and helping the UK economy respond to challenges and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Car premiums surge 19% in 2022

Comprehensive car insurance premiums increased sharply by 19% during the last 12 months, with UK motorists now paying £629 on average, according to the latest Car Insurance Price Index.

Movo buys CCS Insurance

Movo Partnership network has bought CCS Insurance adding £1.8m of gross written premium and three staff to the group.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: