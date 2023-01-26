Biba eschews stuffing manifesto with simple, low hanging fruit, says White

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s manifesto is not a “bellyache” document but one full of solutions, CEO Steve White told Insurance Age.

The manifesto, themed Managing Risk – Delivering Stability, was launched in the Houses of Parliament at Westminster on 24 January.

Along with viewpoints from Biba chair Jonathan Evans and the economic secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith, the document contained an executive risk survey with member Aon describing the risks leaders are focused on.

It also included sections on ensuring financial resilience and stability in difficult times and helping the UK economy respond to challenges and