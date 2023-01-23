Tysers reveals 20 new hires and commits to 2023 apprenticeship scheme

Tysers has added more than 20 staff this year, the Lloyd’s broker revealed, as it also confirmed plans to repeat its apprenticeship programme in 2023.

The firm launched the scheme last September, taking on nine apprentices, and it is understood that the broker is looking to increase the figure this year but is still finalising the programme.

The 18-month programme, designed as a drive to attract new talent, combines on the job learning and study and leads to a formal qualification and a permanent position.

Candidates in the first wave were recruited from across the UK and have joined teams in London, Manchester, Hitchin and Colchester.