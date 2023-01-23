Saga confirms underwriting sale talks

Over 50s-group Saga has confirmed ongoing talks to sell its underwriting business Acromas Insurance.

In a statement on the London Stock Exchange this morning, Saga detailed there was no certainty that a deal for Acromas would take place.

1.69m

Saga has 1.69m policies in force across insurance and Acromas underwrites 25% to 30% of its business.

The news was first revealed by The Sunday Times which reported that Saga was seeking up to £90m as it looks to pay down its £721m group debt but