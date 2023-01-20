Stella targeting £300m motor GWP within years, says Sam White

Managing general agent Stella Insurance launched in the UK with a motor offering in November 2022 and is targeting £10m of gross written premium this year, according to founder and CEO Sam White.

“We are looking for £10m premium in the first year. In the long term, just in motor, we are looking for £300m, which I know will sound a bit punchy, but I have every confidence that we will deliver on that,” White commented.

Having launched Stella, badged as being “authentically different, and passionately pro-women” in Australia in 2020, White first told Insurance Age last April that she would be bringing the brand to the UK in 2022.

It is currently being incubated through Freedom Services