Insurance Age

Stella targeting £300m motor GWP within years, says Sam White

Sam White
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Managing general agent Stella Insurance launched in the UK with a motor offering in November 2022 and is targeting £10m of gross written premium this year, according to founder and CEO Sam White.

“We are looking for £10m premium in the first year. In the long term, just in motor, we are looking for £300m, which I know will sound a bit punchy, but I have every confidence that we will deliver on that,” White commented.

Having launched Stella, badged as being “authentically different, and passionately pro-women” in Australia in 2020, White first told Insurance Age last April that she would be bringing the brand to the UK in 2022.

It is currently being incubated through Freedom Services

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

JMG targets doubling in three years

Having hit £200m gross written premium years ahead of schedule, JMG Group is targeting doubling over the next three years, CEO Nick Houghton revealed to Insurance Age.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: