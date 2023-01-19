Liiba zooms in on next generation with 2023 agenda to drive change in London market

The London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association has published its agenda for 2023, flagging a focus on putting insurance brokers – particularly younger professionals – at the centre of the London insurance market’s modernisation.

The trade body added that brokers’ participation in the Future at Lloyd’s programme, delivering the new version of PPL – the London Market’s electronic placing platform – due in February, and the drive to get people back into Lloyd’s underwriting room would see brokers taking a central role in the reshaping of London’s insurance trading environment.

Liiba emphasised that the younger generation of market practitioners must be brought to the fore in terms of voicing their ideas for the market’s