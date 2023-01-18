Insurance Age

JMG targets doubling in three years

Nick Houghton, JMG
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Having hit £200m gross written premium years ahead of schedule, JMG Group is targeting doubling over the next three years, CEO Nick Houghton revealed to Insurance Age.

“We are still a pretty young team and early in our journey,” he commented. “There is a lot of opportunity out there. We would like to double over the next three years.”

Houghton and colleagues completed a management buyout of Yorkshire-headquartered JM Glendinning in 2020 backed by growth investor Synova.

At the time the firm had £45m of GWP with a goal of reaching £200m by 2025. The deal in November for Wokingham-based BJP Insurance Brokers meant the firm achieved the feat more than two years

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

One Broker targeting £4m Ebitda

Norwich-headquartered One Broker has targeted pushing Ebitda above £4m within two years through sustained organic growth and acquisitions, CEO Robin Plaster revealed to Insurance Age.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: