JMG targets doubling in three years

Having hit £200m gross written premium years ahead of schedule, JMG Group is targeting doubling over the next three years, CEO Nick Houghton revealed to Insurance Age.

“We are still a pretty young team and early in our journey,” he commented. “There is a lot of opportunity out there. We would like to double over the next three years.”

Houghton and colleagues completed a management buyout of Yorkshire-headquartered JM Glendinning in 2020 backed by growth investor Synova.

At the time the firm had £45m of GWP with a goal of reaching £200m by 2025. The deal in November for Wokingham-based BJP Insurance Brokers meant the firm achieved the feat more than two years