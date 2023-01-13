JMG broker deal costs revealed

JMG Group’s ultimate holding company, Augusta Topco, picked up a bill of £17.26m for buying brokers in the financial year ended 31 March 2022, and followed it up with a further £57.7m outlay in the rest of the calendar year.

The figures in a filing at Companies House showed the Bickley Insurance Services deal for 90% of the share capital valued at £7.5m, with £6.44m in cash being paid for the Surrey-based broker.

JMG Group had bought an 80% stake in Butterworth Spengler for £11.07m in the previous financial year