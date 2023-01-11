Imas reveals 35% drop in insurance distribution M&A in 2022

Initial analysis by Imas has detailed that mergers and acquisition deals for UK general insurance distribution firms dropped by around 35% in 2022, with fewer than 100 transactions announced versus 148 in 2021.

The reduction came alongside all insurance deals valued at more than £5m falling year-on-year by 45% (see graph below).

The M&A experts, who started collecting detailed records in 2011, noted that 2021 was a record year – an outcome that seemed “inconceivable when we entered into lockdown in April 2021 and buyers put their pens down”.

However, the 2022 figures were also below the M&A level undertaken in 2020.

Limited supply

According to founding partner Olly Laughton-Scott, the 45% fall