Caravan Guard posts turnover dip but underlying growth

Caravan Guard has posted a 6% fall in turnover to £11.9m in the year ended 31 March 2022.

However, the broker noted that turnover in the prior 12 months had been boosted by the release of historic underwriting reserves.

“The income from policies sold in the current period increased by 8% compared to the prior year, demonstrating solid underlying organic growth,” the directors reported in a filing at Companies House.

The document, released in December, also showed post tax profit dropped year-on-year from £4.68m to £3.31m.

The Halifax-based broker has been a regular participant in