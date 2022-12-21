Insurance Age

Qmetric swings to loss

money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Policy Expert owner Qmetric Group Holdings has posted a post-tax loss of £9.99m as gross written premium broke through the £200m barrier.

The Primary Group-owned company’s loss for the year to 31 March 2022 reversed a profit of £3.33m in the prior period.

GWP was up 22% to £215.6m.

Revenue increased year-on-year by just over £2m to £78.2m however administrative expenses were up by around £10.5m at £58.74m.

The number of home policies grew 20% in the 12 months to 890,000 which it calculated gave it a 4% market share. The group cited flexible technology and pricing systems meant it continued to be a leading player on aggregators

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

CII seizes control of PFS board

The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has appointed a majority of directors to the board of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) in a move labelled 'disingenuous'.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: