Qmetric swings to loss
Policy Expert owner Qmetric Group Holdings has posted a post-tax loss of £9.99m as gross written premium broke through the £200m barrier.
The Primary Group-owned company’s loss for the year to 31 March 2022 reversed a profit of £3.33m in the prior period.
GWP was up 22% to £215.6m.
Revenue increased year-on-year by just over £2m to £78.2m however administrative expenses were up by around £10.5m at £58.74m.
The number of home policies grew 20% in the 12 months to 890,000 which it calculated gave it a 4% market share. The group cited flexible technology and pricing systems meant it continued to be a leading player on aggregators
