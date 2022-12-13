FCA reveals ESG committee line-up

The Financial Conduct Authority has established an environmental, social and governance advisory committee to help the regulator execute its ESG-related responsibilities.

The FCA board agreed to set up the committee earlier this year.

The watchdog’s responsibilities include meeting the government’s expectation that when considering how to advance and achieve objectives and functions it has regard to the UK’s commitment to achieving a net zero economy by 2050.

The committee will provide guidance to the board on relevant emerging ESG topics or issues and views on how the FCA should develop its ESG strategy in keeping with statutory objectives and regulatory