Ardonagh buys £20m GWP PI specialist broker

Ardonagh Advisory has added to its professional indemnity portfolio buying The Professional Broking Group which trades as The Professional Indemnity Company.

Based in Chester and established in 2005, the broker adds £20m of gross written premium to Ardonagh and will continue to be led by managing director Scott Harrison.

It specialises in PI insurance for professions, including solicitors, architects, surveyors, engineers and accountancy firms.

The firm will operate as part of the Ardonagh Advisory platform which includes regional PI broker Alice Castle, bought earlier this year, and Lloyd’s PI broker Hera Indemnity which has been owned by Ardonagh

