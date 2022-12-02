Residential property specialist Deacon rebranded to Gallagher
Specialist residential property broking business, Deacon, will be rebranded as Gallagher on 5 December, the consolidator has confirmed.
Gallagher bought Deacon in 2013.
Deacon, which now has a team of over 50 people, was established in 1989 and specialises in buildings insurance for residential blocks of flats and buy-to-let properties. The business currently provides cover for properties worth over £15bn across the UK.
The global giant highlighted that day-to-day contacts remain unchanged for Deacon’s clients.
It is the latest in a string of rebrands with Gallagher having a track record of bringing purchases under the group
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Most read
- Allianz Commercial launches new programme in bid to support independent brokers
- Freedom Service Group reveals permanent 4-day work week
- Brokers say SSP ransomware attack not disrupting their systems
- Ghost broking still a major problem as Aviva’s application fraud rises 16%
- BGL Insurance and Covéa launch new insurance brand
- Zurich UK names new head of UK commercial insurance
- Axa resumes SSP broker service after cutting off cyber-hit software house