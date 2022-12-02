Residential property specialist Deacon rebranded to Gallagher

Specialist residential property broking business, Deacon, will be rebranded as Gallagher on 5 December, the consolidator has confirmed.

Gallagher bought Deacon in 2013.

Deacon, which now has a team of over 50 people, was established in 1989 and specialises in buildings insurance for residential blocks of flats and buy-to-let properties. The business currently provides cover for properties worth over £15bn across the UK.

The global giant highlighted that day-to-day contacts remain unchanged for Deacon’s clients.

It is the latest in a string of rebrands with Gallagher having a track record of bringing purchases under the group