Insurance Age

Residential property specialist Deacon rebranded to Gallagher

rebranding - paints
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Specialist residential property broking business, Deacon, will be rebranded as Gallagher on 5 December, the consolidator has confirmed.

Gallagher bought Deacon in 2013.

Deacon, which now has a team of over 50 people, was established in 1989 and specialises in buildings insurance for residential blocks of flats and buy-to-let properties. The business currently provides cover for properties worth over £15bn across the UK.

The global giant highlighted that day-to-day contacts remain unchanged for Deacon’s clients.

It is the latest in a string of rebrands with Gallagher having a track record of bringing purchases under the group

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read

  1. Allianz Commercial launches new programme in bid to support independent brokers
  2. Freedom Service Group reveals permanent 4-day work week
  3. Brokers say SSP ransomware attack not disrupting their systems
  4. Ghost broking still a major problem as Aviva’s application fraud rises 16%
  5. BGL Insurance and Covéa launch new insurance brand
  6. Zurich UK names new head of UK commercial insurance
  7. Axa resumes SSP broker service after cutting off cyber-hit software house

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: