One Broker buys Uttings Insurance Brokers

East Anglia’s One Broker Group has bought Uttings Insurance Brokers in Norfolk for an undisclosed sum.

The move increases the group’s total headcount to more than 110 people, with three offices and gross written premium in excess of £60m.

Established in 1988, Uttings Insurance Brokers has business and private clients across the UK.

The purchase is the first for One Broker since 2018 when it bought John Albion after a string of acquisitions.

It had snapped up Gibbs Denley Insurance Services in 2017, PJ Weller in 2015 and N W Brown in 2014.

As previously reported, One Broker posted £6.85m of