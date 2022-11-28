‘We expect insurers to pay’ – FCA agrees compensation for steel workers to trigger IFA claims
The FCA today agreed compensation for British Steel workers, meaning brokers are now braced for professional indemnity claims from financial advisers who gave them poor pensions advice.
The regulator estimates more than 1,000 British Steel Pensions Scheme members will receive compensation, with the average pay out around £45,000.
The FCA expects professional indemnity brokers to play an important role in ensuring £19.2m of £71.2m liabilities are met by insurers and MGAs.
Speaking at a press briefing this morning, director of consumer investments Therese Chambers said she ‘expects insurers to pay out in line with the coverage that the firms have paid for’.
She added: “We have
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Ardonagh restructures UK commercial and retail MGA offerings
- FCA sinking 'into a quicksand’ – brokers react to latest threat on fair value
- GRP hails ‘biggest deal’ since Brown & Brown investment
- Insurers face fresh broker scrutiny on fair value amid latest FCA data
- FCA takes aim at gap between industry statements and results of first value measures data
- Fitch warns of deteriorating outlook for UK insurers
- Kitsune enters administration after reinsurance renewal declined