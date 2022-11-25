FSCS maintains broker levy at £5.3m and forecasts no increase for 2023/24
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has kept the 2022/23 levy for brokers at £5.3m as it revealed the bill for 2023/24 is poised to be the same again.
The FSCS set out that no additional levy is currently expected this year.
In May the compensation scheme cut brokers’ contribution for the current financial year from £67.7m to £5.3m as it cancelled a planned retail pool contribution of £59m.
In the latest update the FSCS released its first calculations for 2023/24.
The initial forecast is for a year-on-year drop in the total levy from £625m currently to £478m.
The charge to the general insurance distribution class in which brokers sit is
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Broker insurance fraud cheat given suspended prison sentence
- EY: UK motor and home insurers to report largest losses in a decade
- Brokers await imminent FCA ruling which is expected to trigger claims from IFAs
- FCA takes aim at gap between industry statements and results of first value measures data
- Kingsbridge teams up with QBE and Zurich to launch wholesale product
- Ardonagh free cashflow declines to £7.8m as debt payments rise
- Romero boss urges brokers to donate as Kevin Sinfield raises £2m for MND charities