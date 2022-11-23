Insurance Age

Marsh blasts off with insurance for first space rocket launch from UK soil

Earth and space
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Marsh has revealed that it has placed insurance for the first space rocket launch from UK soil, arranging it on behalf of Space Forge and placing it with Beazley to cover risk of loss to the Forgestar payload.

It detailed that the launch – which is expected to take place this year at Spaceport Cornwall, one of the UK’s first domestic spaceports – will carry, among other satellites, Space Forge’s Forgestar-0 prototype space factory.

According to the broker, the ‘space factory’ can create materials that are not possible to make on Earth. It added that once operational, Forgestar will be the world’s first fully returnable and re-launchable satellite platform.

Historic moment

Neil Stevens, senior vice

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read

  1. Ardonagh free cashflow declines to £7.8m as debt payments rise
  2. CII denies exam costs are ‘far too high’ amid ‘recruitment crisis’
  3. Broker insurance fraud cheat given suspended prison sentence
  4. The Needham Group buys Corporate Insurance Solutions
  5. Romero boss urges brokers to donate as Kevin Sinfield raises £2m for MND charities
  6. PIB swoops for personal lines specialist Jigsaw Insurance
  7. FCA to release crucial personal lines value data ‘imminently’

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: