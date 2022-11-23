Marsh blasts off with insurance for first space rocket launch from UK soil

Marsh has revealed that it has placed insurance for the first space rocket launch from UK soil, arranging it on behalf of Space Forge and placing it with Beazley to cover risk of loss to the Forgestar payload.

It detailed that the launch – which is expected to take place this year at Spaceport Cornwall, one of the UK’s first domestic spaceports – will carry, among other satellites, Space Forge’s Forgestar-0 prototype space factory.

According to the broker, the ‘space factory’ can create materials that are not possible to make on Earth. It added that once operational, Forgestar will be the world’s first fully returnable and re-launchable satellite platform.

Historic moment

Neil Stevens, senior vice