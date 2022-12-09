Opinion: Employee ownership - the pros and cons of different schemes

Co-founder and former director of Ten Insurance Services, James Sharp, shares his experience of three employee ownership schemes as the route becomes increasingly prominent in broking

Benjamin Franklin said: “In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes”. True enough, although there is a fair probability that any UK insurance broker you care to mention shall, one day, be up for sale.

Happily, this is not another opinion piece railing against this on-going process, however frustrating it must be for the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s membership secretary. Arguably though, it does create a better world for the Financial Conduct Authority, because the