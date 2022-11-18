Bridge reports record operating profits

Manchester-headquartered Bridge Insurance Brokers has delivered a 34.2% rise in operating profit in the year to 31 March 2022 taking the total to a record £974,614.

Profit after tax at the broker also increased year-on-year rising to £782,749 from £592,933 in the prior-year period.

A filing at Companies House showed turnover grew by 5.1% pushing through the £15m barrier to £15.5m.

The independent firm, part of Insurance Age’s Top 75 UK Brokers listing, flagged: “The income result reflects our ongoing investment in PI and real estate, and continues to benefit from the diversity of our client and product base which, combined with the strength and depth of