Neil McFarlane to retire from TH March with Simon Dawe appointed MD

Specialist jewellery insurance broker TH March has confirmed that CEO Neil McFarlane will be retiring in early 2023 and that Simon Dawe has been named as managing director.

McFarlane, pictured, has been with the business for nearly 40 years joining as management trainee aged 19 and being promoted to account executive covering the South West in 1988.

He became an associate director in 1998, a director the following year, and then sales director in 2005.

In June 2012, MacFarlane succeeded Michael Ferraro as TH March’s MD ahead of switching to CEO in 2018.

Dawe, who was made MD in June, started in insurance at TH March in 1997.

During his career at the firm, which