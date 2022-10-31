Martin Thompson named Brit CEO as Matthew Wilson steps down
Martin Thompson has succeeded Matthew Wilson as group CEO at Brit and executive chairman of digital and algorithmically-driven Lloyd's of London syndicate Ki.
Wilson previously took a leave of absence from the business, returning last month, to undergo treatment for a rare form of blood cancer.
The insurer highlighted that in stepping down Wilson will be able to prioritise his own health and spend more time with his family.
He has been at Brit since 1999, becoming group CEO in 2018, and will continue to work within the Fairfax Financial Holdings Group as an executive advisory director.
Thompson, pictured, was interim group CEO during Wilson’s year
