Editor's letter: Is RSA finally ready to cross the road to improvement?
This month Insurance Age gauged broker views on RSA as it appears once again to be at the crossroads
As ever there seems to be a lot of goodwill towards RSA as a brand, with brokers wishing it would do better and for the new management team to make a success of the business.
This will no doubt be reassuring to both its feshly installed UK and International CEO Ken Norgrove and its Canadian investor Intact.
But we have been here before and questions will no doubt be asked about how many more times brokers are prepared to give RSA ‘one last chance’ before they decide they are no longer prepared
