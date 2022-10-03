Ex First Central UK CEO Andy James launches motor provider Zixty

Andy James, previously UK CEO at First Central, has launched app-based motor insurance provider Zixty.

James, who left First Central in 2019 after seven years at the firm, followed this up with a stint as chief commercial officer at Kingfisher.

The business will bring out its first direct to consumer product this month offering short-term car insurance with free carbon offsetting.

The launch is aimed at occasional and short-term drivers who want to minimise the environmental impact of their driving, Zixty detailed.

According to the firm, it is the first to build carbon offsetting at the core