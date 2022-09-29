Andy Fairchild signs up at CGI

Ex-Broker Network boss Andy Fairchild has teamed up with global IT services and business consulting firm CGI as a brand ambassador, Insurance Age can reveal.

Fairchild was CEO of Broker Network for four and half years from July 2014 until leaving in December 2018. He had joined Towergate in December 2013 when the consolidator bought Footman James. Before this he worked at Axa, Commercial Union and Royal Insurance.

He told Insurance Age that CGI already has a presence in the UK market with its ratabase, market manager and workbench products working with insurers and managing general agents.

“They also have a potential market-defining proposition