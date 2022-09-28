Ecclesiastical swings to half year loss on investment returns

Ecclesiastical Insurance has reported a pre-tax loss of £27.3m for the first half of the year compared to a profit of £46.5m in the same period of 2021.

The group’s swing back to a loss was driven by £79.8m of fair value losses in the investment portfolio (H1 2021: £34.3m gains) contributing to a net investment loss of £26.6m.

For the full year of 2021 Ecclesiastical delivered £77m of pre-tax profit having made a £15.7m loss in 2020.

In the first six months of 2022 gross written premiums were up 16% at £261.9m from £226.5m in the first half of 2021.

Underwriting profit also grew year-on-year, by 564%, to £16.6m.

