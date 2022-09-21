Staysure completes aggregator Payingtoomuch buy

Staysure Group has bought the remaining shares in travel insurance comparison site Payingtoomuch.

The deal, effective 15 September, has followed on from Staysure taking a majority stake in the aggregator in November 2019.

The buyer confirmed that the purchase went through as founder and managing director of Payingtoomuch Mike Ward stepped down.

Ward started PTM in 2011 and has grown the business to serve over 50,000 customers a year.

According to Staysure, the acquisition will enable it to further extend its footprint in the market by establishing PTM as the leading travel insurance price