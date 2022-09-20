PIB buys super yacht specialist Zorab Insurance Services
PIB has added to its specialisms division buying Zorab Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.
Founded by David Zorab over 30 years ago, ZIS specialises in super yacht and related marine classes, as well as property and corporate insurance.
The Romsey, Hampshire-headquartered firm has a team of nine and a satellite office in Palma, Mallorca.
PIB detailed that the purchase will sit alongside private clients, risk management, international / global capabilities, trade credit, small business and solicitors PI in its specialisms division.
Zach Gray, managing director for specialisms at PIB
