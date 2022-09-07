FCA keeps lid on travel spend in 2021/22

The FOI detailed that the watchdog spent £81,856 on domestic travel with £25,102 shelled out on foreign trips (see table below).

While the most recent total was nearly three times the £35,818 spent in 2020/21 during the pandemic the lifting of restrictions has not seen the spending pattern return to previous levels.

In 2018/19 the regulator’s bill was £2.52m followed by a further spend of £2.19m in 2019/20.

Most of the year-on-year increase in the FCA’s travel budget came in domestic travel