Insurers hit back at Covid-hit football clubs over “mistaken approach”

The insurers have accused eight Premier League football clubs of taking a “mistaken approach” in a legal claim regarding losses suffered by the clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The clubs argue that their business interruption claims for losses during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons ought to be subject to multiple limits of liability, rather than a single £2.5m limit per club as the six insurers named in the case contend.

No indication has been given as to what the clubs believe the overall