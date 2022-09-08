Opinion: Welcoming greater broker involvement with loss adjusters

As the new executive director of the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters, I’ve been watching with interest the trend that has seen brokers working their way into the world of claims.

More and more of them are pivoting their business away from pure placement towards a much more service-driven proposition and claims are becoming an increasingly important aspect of that service.

While Ardonagh’s acquisition of Thompson & Bryan and Lorega and the Partners& purchase of Kudos grabbed the headlines