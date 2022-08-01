Brokers given three months ‘forbearance’ as FCA hits out at insurer fair value delay failures
The delay in insurers’ assessments will have a knock-on effect on brokers complying, FCA insurance director Matt Brewis detailed in a letter dated 29 July.
The FCA’s new rules on product governance, which apply to most insurance contracts including commercial insurance, came into force on 1 October 2021.
As part of the process manufacturers had to undertake fair value assessments by 30 September this year and liaise with brokers for them to make any necessary changes to their own actions.
Thi
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Jaime Swindle becomes CEO of the UK commercial MGA at Geo Underwriting
- News analysis: Should brokers have formal qualifications?
- Property pricing up 6% in Q2
- Blog: Why tripartite partnerships are key in the professional indemnity market
- People Moves: 25-29 July 2022
- Gallagher reports UK organic growth of 8%
- Refinancing gives Seventeen the ammunition for deals, says Paul Anscombe