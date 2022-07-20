Drop in insurance pricing complaints at FOS
The one-third drop took complaints from 1,507 in 2020/21 to 1,004 – effectively in line with the 1,076 reported in 2019/20.
There was also a reduction in the FOS’ uphold rate. The percentage of complaints upheld by the ombudsman has now fallen from 29% to 19% between 2019 and 2022.
While the authority acknowledge that in the majority of cases it found that the insurer had acted fairly it noted it had seen some cases where customers still felt that they had not understood the reason for the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- RSA launches new domestic abuse policy for staff
- Experts warn clients will look elsewhere if brokers ignore parametric insurance
- Consumers back compulsory qualifications for brokers
- Jensten buys Ravenhall Risk Solutions
- Attis forecasts hitting £60m GWP in 2022 and £100m by 2024
- In Depth: Insurtechs – brokers beware before before entering this sector
- Blog: How brokers can make the most of claims relationship managers