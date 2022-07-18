Attis forecasts hitting £60m GWP in 2022 and £100m by 2024
According to the firm, gross written premiums will top £60m this year and Henderson stated the business will hit £100m by 2024.
The group launched with its head office in Leeds in 2020 since when it has opened a further five to cover the Manchester, Halifax, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire regions.
Chairman Henderson sold Henderson Insurance Broking Group to Aon for £90m in December 2017 having founded it over 30 years before.
It became part of part of Aon Risk Solutions UK and he
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- RSA launches new domestic abuse policy for staff
- Experts warn clients will look elsewhere if brokers ignore parametric insurance
- In Depth: Insurtechs – brokers beware before before entering this sector
- Blog: How brokers can make the most of claims relationship managers
- People Moves: 11-15 July 2022
- Video Q&A: Achieving quality in the marine space
- Ripe grows turnover in 2021 with profits stable