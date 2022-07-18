Attis forecasts hitting £60m GWP in 2022 and £100m by 2024

According to the firm, gross written premiums will top £60m this year and Henderson stated the business will hit £100m by 2024.

The group launched with its head office in Leeds in 2020 since when it has opened a further five to cover the Manchester, Halifax, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire regions.

Chairman Henderson sold Henderson Insurance Broking Group to Aon for £90m in December 2017 having founded it over 30 years before.

It became part of part of Aon Risk Solutions UK and he